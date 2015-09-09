DALIAN, China, Sept 9 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that the recent adjustment in the yuan was "very small" and that there is no basis for continued devaluation in the currency.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Dalian in northeastern China, Li also said Beijing did not devalue the yuan in order to stimulate the country's exports.

China's near 2 percent devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11 surprised global financial markets, stoking fresh concerns about its slowing economy and heavy selling of the currency.

(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)