China's Vice Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech during the China Development Forum 2012 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing March 18, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily/Files

BOAO, China Some Asian countries are facing downward pressure on growth and inflationary pressure, China's Vice-Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, as the global economic climate remains weak amid continued uncertainty in the West.

"Some regions and countries in Asia are now facing downward pressure on economic growth and rising inflationary pressure," Li said in a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Boao Forum for Asia on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

Li is widely expected to succeed Wen Jiabao as premier in a leadership transition that begins later this year.

