BRIEF-Quest for Growth Q1 operating result turns to profit of EUR 15.3 million
* Q1 operating profit EUR 15.3 million versus loss EUR 3.6 million ($3.9 million) year ago
BOAO, China, April 10 China will not take any forceful stimulus measures to counter short-term fluctuations in its economic growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, stressing again that authorities have flexibility in achieving the 2014 growth target.
Sustaining healthy growth in China's labour market is most important for the government, Li told an investment forum in China's southern island of Hainan. Whether China's annual economic growth comes in slightly above or below a targeted 7.5 percent is less important in comparison, he said.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing in BEIJING)
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .