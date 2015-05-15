BEIJING May 15 China's central bank will not
inject a "specific amount" of liquidity under a programme of
allowing commercial banks to secure borrowings with local
government debt, Pan Gongsheng, a vice central bank governor,
said on Friday.
The Ministry of Finance has allowed local governments to
swap 1 trillion yuan ($161 billion) worth of maturing,
high-interest local debt for new municipal bonds to reduce
interest costs, but demand for such bonds has been weak.
To drum up buying interest from banks, China is set to let
banks use municipal bonds as collateral for borrowing, according
to sources and an official document seen by Reuters. This could
pump-prime a fledgling market Beijing hopes will help local
authorities manage their unwieldy debts.
Local government debt's qualification for being collateral
"does not mean that the central bank will inject a specific
amount of liquidity", Pan told a news briefing.
Pan said he expected the debt swap programme to be
successful as banks are keen to participate.
The authorities will take steps to rein in risks in loan
asset securitisation by avoiding complex products, drawing a
lesson from the U.S. subprime crisis, Pan said.
