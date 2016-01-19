BEIJING Jan 19 China's central bank injected
410 billion yuan ($62.34 billion) into the nation's banking
system via its medium-term lending facility (MLF) and lowered
rates for three-month and one-year tenors, it said on Tuesday.
The People's Bank of China cut the three-month MLF rate to
2.75 percent, and lowered the one-year MLF rate to 3.25 percent,
it said in a statement on its official microblog.
The three-month rate was previously pegged at 3.5 percent,
according to information on the central bank's website. It did
not provide the previous one-year figure.
The central bank lent to 22 financial institutions via the
MLF facility, with 328 billion yuan lent for three months and 82
billion yuan lent for one year. The 410 billion MLF figure was
initially broadcast on state television on Tuesday.
Earlier, the central bank said that it will inject over 600
billion yuan ($91.22 billion) to help ease a liquidity squeeze
expected before the Lunar New Year in early February. The
central bank said it will inject the funds via the standing
lending facility (SLF), medium-term lending facility (MLF) and
pledged supplementary lending (PSL) policy tools.
($1 = 6.5769 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)