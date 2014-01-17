BEIJING China's central bank will use various tools to adjust liquidity in a flexible way to help maintain appropriate growth in credit and social financing, a senior bank official said in remarks published on Friday.

The central bank will push reforms, including widening the issuance of interbank certificates of deposit (CD) and increasing the two-way float of the yuan, Zhang Xiaohui, head of the central bank's monetary policy department, wrote in an article published in China Finance magazine.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao)