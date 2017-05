A man walks past an advertisement promoting China's renminbi (RMB) or yuan, U.S. dollar and Euro exchange services at foreign exchange store in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING China's central bank said on Friday that it injected 60 billion yuan ($9.39 billion) into interbank money market via short-term liquidity operations (SLOs).

The seven-day loans have an average interest rate of 2.35 percent, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

This marks the second SLOs loan this week as the central bank has injected another 140 billion yuan on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan)

