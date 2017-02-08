BEIJING Feb 8 China's Guanghui Energy
has invested 700 million yuan ($101.73 million) to
build two tanks for its Qidong liquefied natural gas (LNG)
plant, new natural gas pipelines and natural gas service
stations in 2017, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Guanghui said it plans to invest a total of 7 billion yuan in
2017 for its previously announce projects including development
of oil fields in Kazakhstan, railways and coal gas plants.
($1 = 6.8810 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)