BEIJING Feb 8 China's Guanghui Energy has invested 700 million yuan ($101.73 million) to build two tanks for its Qidong liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, new natural gas pipelines and natural gas service stations in 2017, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Guanghui said it plans to invest a total of 7 billion yuan in 2017 for its previously announce projects including development of oil fields in Kazakhstan, railways and coal gas plants.