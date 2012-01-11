BEIJING Jan 11 China has set a target of 8 trillion yuan ($1.27 trillion) in new local-currency bank loans and 14 percent growth in broad M2 money supply for 2012, three sources familiar with government plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

That marks a rise from 7.47 trillion yuan in new bank loans and annual M2 growth of 13.6 percent achieved in 2011, implying a further loosening of policy by the People's Bank of China to support the economy as growth loses steam and inflation cools.

The central bank was believed to have set a 7.5 trillion yuan loan target for 2011, although it did not disclose it.

Bank lending is core to China's economic policy making as the central bank effectively decides how much money commercial banks can lend and how much credit is created in the economy.

"The government has stressed (policy) stability while seeking advancement -- there is a need to advance," said one source at a top think tank that directly advises the government, who declined to be identified.

China's cabinet -- which sets the policies that the central bank implements -- announced in October that it would fine-tune policy to support the economy.

The PBOC in late November cut the ratio of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time three years, taking the rate down by 50 basis points from a record high of 21.5 percent.

Steady policy easing is expected in the coming months.