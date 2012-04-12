(Repeats)

BEIJING, April 12 Chinese banks extended 1.01 trillion yuan ($160.1 billion) worth of new loans in March, way above forecasts for 800 billion yuan, a sign of fresh traction in China's efforts to ease monetary policy and boost credit creation to support a cooling economy.

The People's Bank of China said on Thursday broad money supply rose 13.4 percent in March from a year ago, stronger than market expectations for 12.9 percent growth and ahead of the previous month's 13 percent pace.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, increased around $124 billion in the first quarter to $3.305 trillion at the end of March, reversing a rare decline of $20.6 billion in the fourth quarter.

Outstanding yuan loans at the end of March were 57.25 trillion yuan, an increase of 15.7 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 6.3081 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team, Editing by Nick Edwards)