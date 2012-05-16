BEIJING May 16 China's bank regulators are
examining the causes of volatility in the pace of new lending,
but have no plans to make changes to the loan-to-deposit ratio
that banks must abide by, the vice chairman of the industry
watchdog said on Wednesday.
New lending is a key component of monetary policy operations
in China and a crucial barometer of economic activity.
Economists say China should raise the loan-to-deposit ratio
to enable banks to lend more and support growth, and to avoid a
crunch at the end of each quarter when banks suck in deposits to
meet regulatory requirements for loans already extended.
"We have no plans to change the loan-to-deposit ratio for
banks," Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of the China Banking
Regulatory Commission, told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in Beijing.
"We have noticed that bank lending is sometimes volatile at
the end of a quarter and the start of a quarter. We are now
examining the regulatory system to make banks extend loans at a
more steady pace," Wang said.
Chinese banks wound down their lending in April from
14-month highs to extend 681.8 billion yuan ($107.98 billion)
worth of loans, missing analysts' expectations of 800 billion
yuan and raising doubts over whether Beijing has money supply
settings sufficiently loose to keep the economy on an even keel.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; editing by Miral
Fahmy)