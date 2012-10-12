BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
BEIJING Oct 12 Chinese banks extended 623.2 billion yuan ($99.28 billion) of new local-currency loans in September, the central bank said on Friday, missing market expectations for 650 billion yuan.
China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.65 trillion yuan in September, up from 1.24 trillion yuan in August, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website,www.pbc.gov.cn.
($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)