BEIJING, Sept 11 Chinese banks extented 703.9 billion yuan ($111.07 billion) in new loans in August, the central bank said on Tuesday, overshooting market expectations of 600 billion yuan.

China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.24 trillion yuan in August, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

It did not release August data for money supply or loan growth; those figures are expected to come sometime this week. ($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jason Subler)