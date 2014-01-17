BEIJING Jan 17 Chinese commercial banks should
strengthen their liquidity, asset and liability management and
set a reasonable pace on lending this year, the People's Bank
of China said on Friday.
Banks are keen to expand their loans, which have grown
rapidly so far in January, the central bank said in a statement
issued on the microblogging platform Weibo. It did not give
further details.
The Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday that the
top four state banks stepped up the pace of new lending in
January, handing over 320 billion yuan in the first 12 days of
the month, versus 270 billion yuan over the same period a year
earlier.
The newspaper also cited sources saying new loans could top
1 billion yuan in January.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao)