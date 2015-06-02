BEIJING, June 2 China's central bank said it
withdrew 25 billion yuan ($4.03 billion) worth of three-month
loans from banks on a net basis in May, leaving a total of 1.05
trillion yuan of the loans in the banking system at the end of
last month.
The loans were made under the medium-term lending facility,
or MLF, and were disbursed at an interest rate of 3.5 percent.
The MLF is a policy tool created by the People's Bank of
China as a means of injecting cash into banks to keep liquidity
levels stable in the world's second-largest economy.
The central bank said in a statement that there were no
loans outstanding under a standing lending facility as of the
end of May.
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan)
