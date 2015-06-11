(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING, June 11 China's banks made 900.8
billion yuan ($145.15 billion) worth of new loans in May, in
line with market expectations, while broad money supply growth
quickened as the central bank loosens policy to support the
slowing economy.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected new local-currency
loans of 900 billion yuan in May, compared with 707.9 trillion
yuan in April.
Broad M2 money supply (M2) rose 10.8 percent from a year
ago, exceeding market expectations of 10.5 percent and
accelerating from April's 10.1 percent pace, the People's Bank
of China (PBOC) said.
Outstanding loan growth was 14 percent in May.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to
grow by 13.9 percent, slightly below the April reading of 14.1
percent.
Total social financing (TSF), a broader measure of overall
liquidity in the economy, was 1.22 trillion in May, compared
with 1.05 trillion yuan in April.
Analysts have been waiting to see if the May money supply
figures would show any sign of rebounding, following last
month's figure which showed M2 year-on-year growth at a record
low.
Signs of persistent disinflationary risks have worried
economists. Many had expected the central bank's easing measures
-- including three interest rate cuts since November 2014 -- to
show up more quickly in the money and inflation data.
Some observers, including the International Monetary Fund,
have suggested that if growth momentum remains weak China may
need to step up fiscal support as a more direct way to boost
activity.
Banking sources have told Reuters that some lenders are not
passing on lowering borrowing costs to customers, undermining
official efforts to boost the economy.
For their part, companies complain they are short of
customers, not credit, and thinning profit margins are making it
more difficult to pay off existing debt.
In the meantime, the People's Bank of China is also
experimenting with different monetary tools to more directly
target longer term borrowing costs, which have remained
stubbornly high this year.
The central bank has confirmed that it had lowered the
interest rate charged on loans provided under its pledged
supplementary lending (PSL) program. PSL loans are typically
longer duration than the credit provided under the central
bank's other new lending facilities.
But the economy still faces persistent pressure due to a
property market downturn, widespread factory overcapacity, high
levels of local government debt and erratic global demand for
China's exports.
($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan)
