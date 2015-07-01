BEIJING, July 1 China's central bank said it extended 157.6 billion yuan ($25.4 billion) worth of pledged supplementary lending in June to its biggest development bank, China Development Bank, to increase funding for the refurbishment of shanty towns.

The People's Bank of China said in separate statements on its website that it had also extended short-term loans to banks last month to encourage lending in sectors such as the agricultural industry.

