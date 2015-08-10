BEIJING Aug 10 The average non-performing loan ratio of China's commercial banks rose by 0.11 percentage points in the second quarter to 1.5 percent at end of June, the country's banking regulator said on Monday.

Banks' tier-one core capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.48 percent at the end of June, down 0.18 percentage points from the end of March, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), said in a statement.

