BRIEF-Modern Land China says in April 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to about RMB 1.5 billion
* For four months ended 30 april 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately rmb4,933.07 million
BEIJING, Sept 1 China's central bank said on Tuesday it had extended 110 billion yuan ($17.27 billion) of loans to 14 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility in August.
The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.35 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system.
The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 490 billion yuan at end-August, the central bank said. ($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* For four months ended 30 april 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately rmb4,933.07 million
* Q1 NET INCOME NOK 67.1 MILLION VERSUS NOK 60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO