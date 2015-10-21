BEIJING Oct 21 China's central bank extended 105.5 billion yuan ($16.62 billion) to 11 banks via medium-term lending facilities, it said on Wednesday.

The 6-month loans have an interest rate of 3.35 percent and will help maintain sufficient liquidity in the banking system, the People's Bank of China said on its weibo microblogging account. ($1=6.3487 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by China Monitoring Team)