BEIJING May 3 China's central bank said on
Tuesday that China Development Bank, a state-owned policy bank,
repaid 3.6 billion yuan ($555.80 million) worth of pledged
supplementary loans (PSL) in April.
The People's Bank of China will make pledged supplementary
loans to the country's major policy lenders on a monthly basis
to match their lending for targeted sectors, starting in May, it
said in a statement on its website.
Outstanding PSL stood at about 1.391 trillion yuan at the
end of April, compared with 1.395 trillion yuan at the end of
March, the central bank said.
The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help
the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while
boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low cost
loans to selected banks.
($1 = 6.4771 Chinese yuan)
