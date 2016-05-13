BEIJING May 13 Chinese banks extended 555.6 billion yuan ($85.22 billion) in net new yuan loans in April, well below analysts' expectations and less than half the 1,370 billion yuan reported in March.

The central bank also said on Friday that broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 12.8 percent from a year earlier, missing forecasts for an expansion of 13.5 percent.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.4 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 14.8 percent.

China's outstanding total social financing was up 13.1 percent year-on-year at the end of April. ($1 = 6.5196 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elias Glenn and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)