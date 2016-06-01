BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
BEIJING, June 1 China central bank:
The total outstanding pledged supplementary lending facility (PSL) was 1,499.99 billion yuan at end-May versus 1,391.19 billion yuan at end-April. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources