BEIJING, March 1 China's pledged supplementary
lending facility stood at 2,106.90 billion yuan ($306.26
billion) at the end of February, the same as the end of January,
the central bank said in a statement on its website on
Wednesday.
The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help
the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while
boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost
loans to selected banks.
($1 = 6.8795 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)