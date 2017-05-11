SHANGHAI May 11 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has queried some commercial banks on their demand for medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Thursday, industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The central bank is expected to inject the funds through the MLF on Friday, the sources said. It was not known how much it would inject, via which tenors or whether rates would remain unchanged.

Last week, the PBOC declined to roll over 230 billion yuan ($33.31 billion) of maturing six-month MLF funding, while another batch of 179.5 billion yuan worth of six-month MLF loans are due to mature on May 16.

The PBOC has increasingly relied on MLF loans to guide medium-term interest rates and manage liquidity in the banking system. They are typically for periods from three months to one-year long. ($1 = 6.9050 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)