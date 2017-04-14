BEIJING, April 14 China's central bank says outstanding personal mortgages totaled 19.1 trillion yuan ($2.77 trillion) at the end of the first quarter, state-owned newspaper Securities Times reported on Friday, citing an official at the People's Bank of China.

The amount of outstanding personal mortgages was a 35.7 percent increase from the end of March 2016, the report said. ($1 = 6.8863 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)