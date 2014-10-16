(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING Oct 16 Chinese banks made 857.2 billion
yuan ($139.95 billion) worth of new loans in September, data
showed on Thursday, beating market expectations in a sign that
demand for credit is picking up.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected new loans
totalling 730-735 billion yuan last month, an increase from
702.5 billion yuan in August.
Broad M2 money supply rose 12.9 percent in September from a
year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on
its website, in line with market expectations.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.2 percent from a year
earlier, in line with expectations.
The central bank also said China's total social financing
aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was 1.05
trillion yuan in September, versus 957.4 billion yuan in August.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell
slightly to $3.89 trillion at the end of September from $3.99
trillion at the end of June, central bank data showed.
($1 = 6.1249 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Jake Spring and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)