BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.18 trillion yuan ($189.97 billion) worth of new loans in March, above market expectations, but growth in broad money supply slowed, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected new local-currency loans of 1.03 trillion yuan in March, compared with 1.02 trillion yuan extended in February.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) in March rose 11.6 percent from a year ago, missing market expectations of 12.3 percent and slowing from February's 12.5 percent.

Outstanding loan growth was 14 percent in March. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to grow by 14.5 percent for a year earlier, versus February's 14.3 percent.

The central bank said that total social financing, a broader measure of overall liquidity in the economy, was 1.18 trillion yuan in March, versus 1.35 trillion yuan in February.

China's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - were at $3.73 trillion at the end of March, compared with $3.84 trillion at the end of 2014.

($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)