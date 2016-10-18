BEIJING Oct 18 Chinese banks extended 1.22
trillion yuan ($181 billion) in net new yuan loans in September,
well above analysts' expectations and up from 948.7 billion yuan
in August.
Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.5 percent from a year
earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, slightly below
forecasts but edging up from 11.4 percent in August.
Outstanding yuan loans grew by 13 percent by month-end on an
annual basis.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new lending of 1
trillion yuan, with outstanding loans seen rising 12.9 percent,
and money supply seen up 11.6 percent.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)