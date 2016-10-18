BEIJING Oct 18 Chinese banks extended 1.22 trillion yuan ($181 billion) in net new yuan loans in September, well above analysts' expectations and up from 948.7 billion yuan in August.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.5 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday, slightly below forecasts but edging up from 11.4 percent in August.

Outstanding yuan loans grew by 13 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected new lending of 1 trillion yuan, with outstanding loans seen rising 12.9 percent, and money supply seen up 11.6 percent. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)