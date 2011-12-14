* Bank lending stronger than f'cast for 2nd month
* Analysts eye further policy easing ahead
(Adds details)
BEIJING Dec 14 China's bank lending grew
a shade faster than forecast in November, affirming expectations
that Beijing is gently easing tight credit conditions to counter
a global economic slowdown.
Data showed Chinese banks lent 562.2 billion yuan of new
loans in November, beating expectations for 550 billion yuan
worth of lending. This is the second straight month when lending
surpassed expectations.
"The November bank loans and money supply showed that
China's monetary policy has started to ease. But the easing is
not enough to stop the economic slowdown from accelerating,"
said Tang Yunfei, an economist with Founder Securities in
Beijing.
"In other words, policymakers have to step up their easing
efforts. In coming months, we expect to see more policy easing,
and bank loans in January and February are set to be strong."
Beijing cut banks' reserve requirements by half a percentage
point on the last day of November, its first in three years, to
shore up growth in the world's second-biggest economy as it
faces slowing exports.
The move indicated China's central bank is shifting its
policy to a pro-growth model, although Beijing continues to
label its policy as prudent, a stance it reiterated on Wednesday
in an outline of its 2012 economic workplan.
Annual growth in China's broad M2 measure of money supply
eased to 12.7 percent in November from 12.9 percent in October.
The median forecast by economists was for an issuance of 550
billion yuan in November and a 12.7 percent rise in M2 last
month.
Bank lending is a focal point in China's monetary policy as
it is controlled by Beijing through loan quotas to manage
economic growth and control inflation.
(Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Ken Wills)