BEIJING Dec 14 China's bank lending grew a shade faster than forecast in November, affirming expectations that Beijing is gently easing tight credit conditions to counter a global economic slowdown.

Data showed Chinese banks lent 562.2 billion yuan of new loans in November, beating expectations for 550 billion yuan worth of lending. This is the second straight month when lending surpassed expectations.

"The November bank loans and money supply showed that China's monetary policy has started to ease. But the easing is not enough to stop the economic slowdown from accelerating," said Tang Yunfei, an economist with Founder Securities in Beijing.

"In other words, policymakers have to step up their easing efforts. In coming months, we expect to see more policy easing, and bank loans in January and February are set to be strong."

Beijing cut banks' reserve requirements by half a percentage point on the last day of November, its first in three years, to shore up growth in the world's second-biggest economy as it faces slowing exports.

The move indicated China's central bank is shifting its policy to a pro-growth model, although Beijing continues to label its policy as prudent, a stance it reiterated on Wednesday in an outline of its 2012 economic workplan.

Annual growth in China's broad M2 measure of money supply eased to 12.7 percent in November from 12.9 percent in October.

The median forecast by economists was for an issuance of 550 billion yuan in November and a 12.7 percent rise in M2 last month.

Bank lending is a focal point in China's monetary policy as it is controlled by Beijing through loan quotas to manage economic growth and control inflation. (Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Ken Wills)