BEIJING, June 14 China's banking regulator on
Thursday denied media reports that it has cut the risk-weighting
on home mortgages to encourage bank lending, underlining
Beijing's resolve to cool the property sector.
The risk-weighting for home mortgages stays at 50 percent
under tougher capital requirements to be implemented from
January 2013, the China Banking Regulatory Commission(CBRC) said
in a short statement on its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn.
"The new rules published on June 8 set the risk weighting
for individual housing mortgage loans at 50 percent, which is in
line with the current rules," the CBRC said in the statement.
Real estate stocks have risen this week on speculation the
authorities may be considering relaxation of property curbs to
boost growth. The property sub-index rose 4.5 percent
this week, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the benchmark
index.
China is easing monetary policy to support the economy,
which is on course to grow at the slowest pace since 1999
fanning speculation that Beijing may also consider relaxing its
property controls that have been in place since 2009.
The central bank last week cut interest rates for the first
time since the depths of the 2008/09 global
crisis.
Beijing is bent on taming the property sector but a pick-up
in housing sales in some major Chinese cities has raised
suspicion that local officials could be trying to spur the
industry with hidden subsidies and other incentives.
