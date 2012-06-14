(Updates with central bank comment)
BEIJING, June 14 China's central bank and
banking regulator denied on Thursday media reports that it had
relaxed rules on home mortgages, underlining the government's
resolve to cool the property sector.
There have been media reports that the People's Bank of
China had issued new guidelines permitting commercial banks to
offer up to 30 percent discounts on loans to first-time home
buyers.
The People's Bank of China said it had indeed issued a
circular on mortgage loans following its interest rate cut last
week, but the guidelines merely reiterated existing rules.
"The document made clear that banks are allowed to set rates
on corporate loans for as low as 80 percent of the benchmark
rate while refraining from lowering the floor on rates for
individual home loans, which is 70 percent of the benchmark,"
the central bank said in a statement on its website,
www.pbc.gov.cn.
"Some media reports misinterpreted the central bank's policy
intention, raising the suspicion of speculation," it said.
Last week, the central bank cut benchmark interest rates by
25 basis points, the first such cut since the depths of the
2008/09 global crisis, and allowed banks to set their own
lending rates to as low as 80 percent of the benchmark.
Separately, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC),
the banking regulator, said the risk-weighting for home
mortgages stays at 50 percent under tougher capital requirements
to be implemented from January 2013.
"The new rules published on June 8 set the risk weighting
for individual housing mortgage loans at 50 percent, which is in
line with the current rules," the CBRC said in a statement on
its website, www.cbrc.gov.cn..
Real estate stocks have risen this week on speculation the
authorities may be considering relaxation of property curbs to
boost growth. The property sub-index rose 4.5 percent
this week, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the benchmark
index.
China is easing monetary policy to support the economy,
which is on course to grow at the slowest pace since 1999
fanning speculation that Beijing may also consider relaxing its
property controls that have been in place since 2009.
The government is bent on taming the property sector but a
pick-up in housing sales in some major Chinese cities has raised
suspicion that officials could be trying to spur the industry
with hidden subsidies and other incentives.
The National Development and Reform Commission said on
Tuesday media reports quoting an unidentified NDRC official as
saying loosening property policies were a "second card to save
the market" were fabricated.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal and Robert Birsel)