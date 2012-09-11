* August new local-currency loans up from 540.1 bln in July
* August social financing rises to 1.24 trln yuan from
July's 1.04 trln yuan
* August M2 grows 13.5 pct yr/yr, below forecasts of 14 pct
* Stronger bank lending may take time to trickle down to
growth
By Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Sept 11 Chinese banks extended 703.9
billion yuan ($111.07 billion) of new local-currency loans in
August, the central bank said on Tuesday, beating market
expectations of 600 billion yuan and giving hope that the
economy could get a boost from new credit.
The August lending data, which comes after the central
bank's recent interest rate cuts and quickening government
approvals for some infrastructure projects, also marked a sharp
increase from 540.1 billion yuan in July.
"It's a pretty strong new loans number and the figure for
total social financing is also very encouraging, it's up year on
year and month on month," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief China
economist at Nomura in Hong Kong
"This is consistent with the other data we got, the project
approvals and the pick-up of new investment. This is basically
consistent that the policy stance is much more proactive and
more loose than before, because they saw the risks to the
economy."
Medium- and long-term new loans rose to 165.7 billion yuan
in August from 118 billion yuan in July, reinforcing signs that
banks are opening up their purse strings to support the
government's move to fast-track infrastructure projects.
However, the M2 money supply grew 13.5 percent in August
from a year earlier, undershooting forecasts for a 14.0 percent
rise.
Li Wei, China economist at Standard Chartered Bank in
Shanghai, said the slowdown in M2 may reflect the impact from
capital outflows. Chinese banks have suffered a savings flight
in recent months.
"We still think the government should cut the RRR for two or
three times and cut the interest rate for one time within this
year," Li said.
The central bank has cut interest rates twice in June and
July and also lowered banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by
150 basis points in three steps since November. But such policy
actions have so far failed to halt the slide in economic growth.
Outstanding local-currency loans rose 16.1 percent by the
end of August from a year earlier, the central bank said in a
statement on its website, slightly better than expected.
Chinese data for August has been mostly disappointing, with
weak trade data on Monday reinforcing the case for more policy
measures to cushion the world's second-largest against stiff
global headwinds.
That followed data on Sunday that showed industrial output
growth hit its weakest annual pace in August in more than three
years as companies struggled to cope with falling orders.
The sluggish data has stoked market fears that the current
quarter will mark the seventh successive quarter of slowing
growth despite the policy "fine-tuning" that began in November
2011.
China may miss its official 7.5 percent growth target for
2012 without more aggressive policy stimulus on top of the
monetary and fiscal easing undertaken since last year and the
$150 billion-worth of infrastructure projects announced last
week.
POLICY EASING AHEAD
Chinese banks grant loans at the central government's
behest, and money and credit numbers have become the most
closely watched data as they reveal both policy aims and the
state of credit demand.
The quickening approval of infrastructure investment
projects in recent weeks by the National Development and Reform
Commission, the country's top planning agencies, may call for
the central bank to ease policy further, analysts say.
But it won't be an easy decision, they say, given the
flare-up in property prices and rise in consumer inflation,
albeit off a low level.
A number of investment banks have already downgraded their
outlook on China's economic growth for 2012 and 2013.
Barclays Capital, for example, has cut its forecast on
China's 2012 annual economic growth to 7.5 percent from 7.9
percent and cut its 2013 growth forecast to 7.6 percent from 8.4
percent.
China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of
liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.24 trillion yuan in August
from 1.04 trillion yuan in July, central bank data showed.
The central bank has been in recent weeks leaning more on
other policy tools -- such as reverse repos in its open market
operations and corporate debt financing -- to support growth.
Chinese firms raised a net 258.4 billion yuan through bond
issuance in August, which was 168.6 billion yuan more than the
same people last year, the central bank said.
($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan)
