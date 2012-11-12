* Oct new yuan loans at 505.2 bln yuan, f'cast 600 bln yuan
* Total social financing at 1.29 trillion yuan, down from
Sept
* October M2 money supply up 14.1 pct, f'cast 14.5 pct
* October loan growth 15.9 pct, f'cast 16.1 pct
By Kevin Yao and Aileen Wang
BEIJING, Nov 12 China's banks lent more slowly
than markets expected in October, signalling that private sector
credit may be relatively tight despite total financing in the
economy being on track to hit a record high in 2012.
New yuan loans, outstanding credit, M2 money supply and
total social financing all came in below consensus forecasts in
the benchmark Reuters poll, but analysts said aggregate levels
of credit were likely adequate to support a rebound in economic
growth signalled by a raft of other indicators last week.
"October new yuan lending is weaker than expected. But the
overall social financing is on track to exceed 14 trillion yuan
this year - a record high. That will provide enough support for
the economy," Zhou Hao, an economist at ANZ Bank in Shanghai,
told Reuters.
China's banks extended 505.2 billion yuan ($81.5 billion) of
new local currency loans in October, central bank data showed on
Monday, but missing market expectations of 600 billion yuan.
Total social financing, a broad measure of liquidity in the
economy, stood at 1.29 trillion yuan, down from 1.65 trillion
yuan in September.
The moderating credit data followed a flurry of factory
output, investment and trade statistics last week that signalled
the world's second-largest economy was striding further along
the road of recovery, and shows that Beijing cannot yet relax
efforts to boost growth from its weakest in three years.
Nie Wen, an analyst with Hwabao Trust in Shanghai, said a
year-on-year decline of 2.3 percentage points in the rate of
growth of M1 in October signalled that liquidity in the real
economy was tight.
"That is not good for a recovery in private-sector
investment," Nie said.
But while the data suggested Beijing may need to do more to
ensure policy is loose enough to spur growth in the private
sector, economists said the uptick in total social financing was
the more significant measure, indicating more widespread use of
credit beyond bank lending in channels that were likely to be
tapped to fund government-mandated infrastructure investments.
"Take trust loans for example. Since August we have seen
quick expansion of trust loans," said Dongming Xie, an economist
at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
"This may due to rising investment activities from local
government level. But this was not captured in new yuan loan
(data)."
MONETARY POLICY CENTREPIECE
Bank lending is a centrepiece of China's monetary policy,
given that it is controlled by Beijing in order to manage
inflation and economic growth.
The October new loan data - released on the People's Bank of
China website w ww.pbc.gov.cn - implies total lending is on
course to exceed 8.5 trillion yuan in 2012.
This is expansionary versus the 7.5 trillion of new loans
extended in 2011 and above the 8 trillion yuan that sources told
Reuters back in February was the target for 2012.
China's cabinet said last month it will provide a
"reasonable" amount of credit in the fourth quarter to spur
activity and speed construction of key projects.
After easing monetary policy earlier in the year, credit
supply has increased while inflation has stayed low, allowing
Beijing to hold off on additional pro-growth measures.
Some analysts think that may change later this month after
the ruling Communist Party's congress selects a new leadership
in a once-in-a-decade handover of power, enabling a new top team
to deliver a growth spurt at the start of its time in charge of
the world's second-biggest economy.
China's central bank chief, Zhou Xiaochuan, cautioned last
week that external risks still loomed large and the People's
Bank of China had policy room to respond if
necessary.
The PBOC cut interest rates in June and July and has lowered
required reserve ratios (RRR) three times since late 2011 to
free an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for lending
as part of a year-long programme of policy fine-tuning.
It has since held off on more aggressive easing, opting
instead to pump short-term cash into money markets to ease
credit strains, a move analysts say reflects Beijing's concerns
about renewed property and inflation risks.
Chinese policymakers are acutely sensitive to inflation
risks after massive monetary easing as part of the 4 trillion
yuan ($640 billion) stimulus programme unveiled by Beijing in
2008 at the depths of the global financial crisis ignited
consumer prices and rampant speculation in asset markets.
It took two years to bring CPI back under control. Consumer
inflation was 1.7 percent year-on-year in October, safely under
the government's 4 percent target, after hitting a three-year
peak of 6.5 percent in July 2011.
"Overall, it's a tight liquidity condition and I think the
PBOC may consider more about the impact on inflation going
forward, given the lesson in 2009-10. The PBOC may want to keep
(policy) stable. They may continue to be accommodative but not
easing too much," Yao Wei, chief China economist at Societe
Generale in Hong Kong, said.