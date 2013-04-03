By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, April 3 China's four largest banks
extended 331 billion yuan ($53.40 billion) of new loans in
March, while total new loans for the month could hit the 1
trillion yuan mark, the official China Securities Journal
reported on Wednesday.
That marked a rise from 216 billion yuan of new loans from
the big four in February, although it was down against January's
figure of 370 billion yuan.
Analysts told the paper that total loans in March could now
reach 1 trillion yuan, above market estimates, as new loans
picked up in the second half of the month.
A Reuters survey estimated that total new loans from all
Chinese banks would be 850 billion yuan in March. The big four
banks usually account for 30 to 50 percent of overall new bank
lending in China.
China's big four banks include the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China
, China Construction Bank and Bank of
China.
Total new bank loans steadily declined in 2012 as China
diversified its channels of alternative money supply, including
trust loans and bonds. This has meant that bank loans are losing
the top spot as the key measure of Chinese money supply.
The ratio of yuan loans in China's total social financing
(TSF) hit a record low of 52.1 percent in 2012 and analysts
believe the ratio will fall below 50 percent this year. That
compares with 91.9 percent 10 years ago.
($1 = 6.1986 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)