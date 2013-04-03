SHANGHAI, April 3 China's four largest banks extended 331 billion yuan ($53.40 billion) of new loans in March, while total new loans for the month could hit the 1 trillion yuan mark, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.

That marked a rise from 216 billion yuan of new loans from the big four in February, although it was down against January's figure of 370 billion yuan.

Analysts told the paper that total loans in March could now reach 1 trillion yuan, above market estimates, as new loans picked up in the second half of the month.

A Reuters survey estimated that total new loans from all Chinese banks would be 850 billion yuan in March. The big four banks usually account for 30 to 50 percent of overall new bank lending in China.

China's big four banks include the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China , China Construction Bank and Bank of China.

Total new bank loans steadily declined in 2012 as China diversified its channels of alternative money supply, including trust loans and bonds. This has meant that bank loans are losing the top spot as the key measure of Chinese money supply.

The ratio of yuan loans in China's total social financing (TSF) hit a record low of 52.1 percent in 2012 and analysts believe the ratio will fall below 50 percent this year. That compares with 91.9 percent 10 years ago. ($1 = 6.1986 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)