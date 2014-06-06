BEIJING, June 6 China's central bank has lent
100 billion yuan ($16 billion) to some small- and medium-sized
banks to allow them to re-lend the cash to agricultural
projects, two sources with knowledge of the situation told
Reuters on Friday.
Beijing has promised they would disburse more loans to
commercial banks via the "re-lending" schemes in last week's
cabinet meeting, as a way to increase liquidity in the system
and support economic growth.
Banks had received the latest loans at the end of May, the
sources said.
"This time, the 100 billion yuan worth of funds are targeted
at small- and medium-sized banks and several banks are
involved," said a source with knowledge of the situation but who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The focus is to support areas related to agriculture."
The central bank, the People's Bank of China, was not
available for comment.
The central bank conducted its last "re-lending" exercise in
May when it lent 300 billion yuan ($48.1 billion) to China
Development Bank to refurbish shanty
towns.
China has announced a series of modest stimulus measures in
recent months after the economy got off to a weak start this
year. Growth had cooled to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent
between January and March.
Business surveys released in the past week showed activity
may be stabilising, but a slight pick-up in parts of the economy
does not mean a solid, broader recovery is under
way.
($1 = 6.2548 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaowen Bi and Koh Gui Qing; Writing by Shao
Xiaoyi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)