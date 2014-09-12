* Aug new loans 702.5 bln yuan vs f'cast 700 bln yuan
* Aug M2 up 12.8 pct yr/yr vs f'cast 13.4 pct
* Aug TSF 957.4 bln yuan vs 273.1 bln yuan in July
* Signals accommodative policy but no big stimulus expected
By Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, Sept 12 Credit levels in China appeared
to improve in August after an alarming drop in July, but
remained below average, adding pressure on policymakers to offer
more stimulus measures to meet their 7.5 percent economic growth
target for the year.
Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that China cannot rely on
loose credit to lift its economy, and reassured a business forum
that Beijing would continue to roll out modest "targeted"
measures as policymakers look to avert a sharper slowdown.
China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of
liquidity in the economy, was 957.4 billion yuan (US$156.1
billion in August, versus 273.1 billion yuan in July, which was
the lowest in nearly six years, data showed on Friday.
But it was still well below the monthly average of 1.75
trillion yuan in the first half of this year and 1.57 trillion
yuan in August 2013.
"Slower credit growth is welcome since it is necessary to
put China's growth on a more sustainable long-run trajectory,"
said Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics in Singapore,
referring to Beijing's concern that pumping too much money into
the system could fuel speculation instead of real economic
activity.
"We don't expect policymakers to launch significant monetary
easing in order to offset the ongoing credit slowdown (but) they
are likely to adopt some targeted measures in the months ahead
to ensure that borrowing costs don't rise too sharply for small
and private firms."
Smaller companies are particularly vulnerable to a crackdown
by China's regulators on trust loans and short-term bills on
which they often rely for financing, he noted. Such firms are
often starved for capital as many banks prefer to lend to
larger, state-owned enterprises.
Chinese banks made 702.5 billion yuan ($114.6 billion) of
new loans in August, data showed on Friday, also picking up from
an abrupt drop the previous month but in line with expectations.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 13.3 percent from a year ago,
slightly above a predicted 13.2 percent rise, though money
supply grew at its slowest pace in five months.
Total financing and new lending unexpectedly plunged in
July, raising fears that banks were suddenly clamping down on
credit in response to a surge in bad loans and growing risks
from a cooling property market.
Loan officers at several banks told Reuters earlier this
month that they were no longer working on more vulnerable
sectors such as shipping and steel, focusing instead on areas
which were still seeing high growth such as health and
technology.
"The August monetary data suggest that China's credit
extension has improved somewhat after the sharp decline in July,
which could ease concerns about a hard (economic) landing," Liu
Li-Gang and Zhou Hao at ANZ wrote in a note.
"However, the rising market volatility and uncertainty could
result in a disorderly de-leveraging in Chinese economy and
increase systematic risks."
After a weak start to the year for the economy, policymakers
have unveiled a raft of stimulus steps since April, including
faster spending on infrastructure work and cuts in reserve
requirements for small banks.
The steps helped lift annual economic growth to 7.5 percent
in the second quarter from an 18-month low of 7.4 percent for
January-March, though some economists say more may be needed to
offset the growing drag from the slowing housing market.
MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH STILL "ON TRACK"
Broad M2 money supply rose 12.8 percent in August from a
year earlier, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on
its website, below the 13.4 percent expected by economists and
the slowest pace since March.
But a central bank official, who declined to be identified,
told Reuters that M2 growth remained within a reasonable range
and still was on track to grow 13 percent this year - in line
with the official target.
"We think the central bank will keep its relatively loose
monetary policy in the coming months due to the weak recovery
momentum of the economy," said Li Huiyong, an economist at
Shenyin & Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.
The room for further policy easing remains limited.
China's M2 money supply is already twice the size of gross
domestic product, partly due to a lending spree to support the
government's 4 trillion yuan stimulus package implemented during
the height of the global financial crisis.
Still, many analysts believe the door remains open to more
aggressive measures such as cutting interest rates or reserve
requirements for all banks if conditions deteriorate further.
While loan demand has softened along with the economy,
recently erratic loan and financing data could also be due in
part to seasonal factors and an increasing crackdown by Beijing
on the shadow banking sector, some economists say.
Officials blame off-balance-sheet financing - such as trust
and bank bills - for pushing up borrowing costs. That may have
forced banks to shift more loans back onto their books.
New bank loans made up for 73 percent of the total social
financing in August, up from 51 percent in 2013, according to
central bank data.
Trust loans fell 51.5 billion yuan in August and
undiscounted bank bills were down 111.9 bln yuan.
Banking sources in Shanghai told Reuters this week they had
seen no spike in credit demand last month and had received no
government instructions to ramp up lending.
(1 US dollar = 6.1329 Chinese yuan)
