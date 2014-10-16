* Sept new loans 857.2 bln yuan vs f'cast 730-735 bln yuan
* Sept M2 up 12.9 pct yr/yr, in line with f'cast
* Sept TSF 1.05 trln yuan vs 957.4 bln yuan in Aug
* FX reserves show outflows
* FDI recovers in Sept, remains weak
By Jake Spring and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Oct 16 China's banks increased lending
in September, supporting Beijing's efforts to guide capital into
the struggling economy, but foreign investment remained weak and
foreign exchange reserve data showed signs of potential capital
flight.
Other data this week was also mixed, with exports and
imports beating expectations but consumer inflation slipping to
its lowest in nearly 5 years, pointing to broader weakness in
the economy and reinforcing expectations that authorities will
need to roll out more stimulus measures.
Together, the numbers appear to point to an economy which
continues to gradually cool, though it may be at less risk of a
sharp slowdown than feared just a month or two ago.
September industrial output, retail sales and investment
numbers will be released on Oct 21 along with third-quarter GDP,
which is expected to show the world's second-largest economy
grew at its weakest pace in more than five years as sluggish
domestic demand and a rapidly cooling property market weighed on
other sectors.
New yuan loans in September came in at 857.2 billion
yuan($140.00 billion), exceeding a Reuters poll handily, while
broad money supply rose 12.9 percent, in line with forecasts.
Total social financing, a homegrown indicator which attempts
to measure all credit creation in the economy including shadow
banking, grew modestly.
Economists said much of the increase in lending appeared to
be traditional loans linked to genuine economic activity, as
opposed to riskier ones which are often used for speculative
activities in the shadow banking sector, which are harder to
detect and regulate as banks move them off their balance sheets.
"It's encouraging that new loans are back under the
supervised sector of the economy, but these things can change
fairly quickly," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific
Research at TD Securities in Singapore.
"So we take it at the face value that it's encouraging
growth and it's not due to off-balance sheet (activities)."
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been steadily easing
policy this year by cutting reserve requirements for selected
banks and guiding short-term money market yields lower to help
bring down borrowing costs.
However, it has tried to do so in a way that has steered
credit to firms producing real products and services, as opposed
to enabling companies to take advantage of cheap credit to
engage in speculative activities.
Worries that an excessive crackdown on shadow banking could
further hurt China's shaky economy were reinforced in July when
TSF unexpectedly hit a six-year low.
The shockingly weak July figures came amid signs that
Chinese banks were growing increasingly reluctant to lend,
reducing their long-term exposure and focusing on keeping loan
tenors short. That in turn implied credit was being used to keep
firms afloat and roll over standing debt, as opposed to
productive investment.
"The authorities will likely place more importance on
financing data in the coming months, especially in light of the
relaxation of mortgage rules and the cuts in the 14 day repos,
to gauge lending appetites before deciding whether to introduce
more easing measures," said Chester Liaw, an economist at
Forecast Pte Ltd in Singapore.
Last month, the central bank reportedly injected a combined
500 billion of liquidity into the country's top banks via a
policy tool known as the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) to
support the economy.
"Overall, China's monetary data suggested that shadow
banking activities have been diminishing amid property weakness,
and the genuine demand for credits still remains soft," wrote
Liu Ligang and Zhou Hao of ANZ in a research note.
The 7.2 percent third-quarter GDP growth rate expected in
the Reuters poll would be a marked slowdown from 7.5 percent in
the second quarter and risk putting the government's full-year
target of 7.5 percent in jeopardy.
CONFIDENCE PROBLEMS
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell
slightly to $3.89 trillion at the end of September from $3.99
trillion at the end of June, central bank data showed.
The decline suggested speculative "hot money" outflows from
China amid increased market jitters about whether the world's
second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharper slowdown,
analysts said.
"We actually had a much higher trade surplus so that means
there must be a lot of outflows outside the trade account or
current account," said Kevin Lai, senior economist at Daiwa
Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, foreign investment interest in China remained
tepid as the economic outlook clouded.
China drew $87.4 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI)
in the first nine months of 2014, down 1.4 percent from a year
earlier, marking the third consecutive month of net decline, but
monthly investment recovered slightly after a sharp drop in
August.
In September, China attracted $9.0 billion in FDI, up 1.9
percent from a year earlier, the ministry said. That compared
with a 14 percent slide in August to $7.2 billion, a level not
seen since February 2012.
Foreign investment in China's manufacturing remains weak in
the face of wobbly economic indicators, aggravated by widespread
uncertainties about the direction of China's industrial policy
toward foreign firms. FDI declines were led by plummeting
investment in China from Japan, the U.S. and Europe.
Many have blamed Beijing's campaign to crack down on alleged
corruption and monopolistic behavior by foreign firms, which has
received high-profile media attention. While firms are unlikely
to try to unwind existing investments, which would damage
relations with the government, increasing political and economic
risks may cause them to put fresh investments on hold.
Still, investment flows appear to be adjusting in line with
longer-term trends in the Chinese economy and the government's
aim to rebalance the economy towards more domestic demand and
less reliance on exports.
China's service sector, for example, has retained its
attraction for foreign investors, with net investment up 8.7
percent year-on-year to $48.6 billion, whereas the manufacturing
sector continued to drag, attracting only $29.6 billion, a slide
of 16.5 percent.
STILL LOOKING FOR A SOFT LANDING
Most economists remain concerned about the direction of
China's economy, but few viewed the September data as signalling
a dramatic worsening of conditions that would prompt a major
policy adjustment.
"Even with the targeted and small-scale fiscal stimulus
(announced so far), the partial unwinding of cooling measures
being implemented in the property market and moves to bolster
lending to targeted sectors and liquidity injections, market
players remain unconvinced that China can sustain growth near
the 7.5 percent growth target going into 2015," OCBC economists
said in a research note.
"But a hard landing, defined as closer to the 5-6 percent
region, is still a low probability event in the next 6-12
months."
(1 US dollar = 6.1228 Chinese yuan)
