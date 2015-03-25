BEIJING, March 25 China's central bank said on
Wednesday that banks should step up financing support for the
farm sector, in the latest bid to support the vulnerable sector
and the overall economy.
The banking industry should "enhance the availability of
financing for the agricultural sector at an affordable cost",
the central bank said in a statement.
Chinese policymakers face an uphill battle to channel bank
loans into the cash-starved farming sector, which employs almost
a third of its 1.4 billion people and produces around 9 percent
of China's GDP, though with pitiful productivity.
The central bank said that outstanding loans to agriculture
totalled 23.6 trillion yuan ($3.8 trillion) at the end of 2014,
accounting for 28.1 percent of the total bank loans.
Farm loans rose an annual 13 percent last year, 0.7
percentage point higher than the rise in overall loans, it said.
Farm loans made by small-sized banks, including rural
commercial banks and village banks, jumped 26 percent last year,
while such loans granted by large-sized banks, including big
state-owned lenders, rose 11.5 percent, it said.
Bank loans to agriculture rose an annal average of 21.7
percent between 2007 and 2014, helping ensure grain harvests and
increases in rural incomes, the central bank said.
The central bank has been cutting interest rates and bank
reserve requirements - including deeper reductions for rural
lenders, in a bid to support the slowing economy.
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity
and local debt, growth is expected to slow to a quarter-century
low of around 7 percent this year from 7.4 percent in 2014, even
with expected additional stimulus measures.
($1 = 6.2074 Chinese yuan renminbi)
