SHANGHAI Feb 2 Chinese banks extended an
"abnormally" high amount of new loans in the first half of
January, a central bank academic wrote Tuesday in an editorial
in the state-owned paper China Securities Times.
China banks extended 1.7 trillion yuan ($258.40 billion) of
credit in the first half of January 2016, compared with 1.45
trillion yuan in January 2015, Wang Yong, a professor from
People's Bank of China Zhengzhou traning school, said in his
article.
Given downward pressure on economy and low demand from the
real economy, such a large amount of new credit is abnormal and
urged policymakers to take note and strengthen policy guidance,
he added.
($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Jing Wang; Editing by Kim
Coghill)