* March new loans 1.37 trln yuan, vs f'cast 1.05 trln yuan
* March M2 money supply +13.4 pct y/y, vs f'cast +13.5 pct
* March total social financing 2.34 trln yuan, vs 780.2 bln
yuan in Feb
BEIJING, April 15 Chinese banks made 1.37
trillion yuan ($211.23 billion) in new local-currency loans in
March, beating analyst expectations, as the central bank seeks
to keep policy accommodative to underpin the slowing economy.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been trying to channel
more credit into the real economy while refraining from
excessive policy loosening, which could put pressure on the yuan
and fan asset bubbles.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected new loans to rise
to 1.05 trillion yuan in March, up from February's 726.6 billion
yuan but off a record of 2.51 trillion yuan extended in January.
The central bank said the broad M2 money supply measure (M2)
grew 13.4 percent in March from a year earlier, missing
forecasts of 13.5 percent but quickening from February's 13.3
percent.
Total social financing, another important indicator of
China's credit expansion, rose to 2.34 trillion yuan ($360.78
billion) in March from 780.2 billion yuan in February.
The PBOC is aiming for annual M2 growth of around 13
percent this year and growth in total social financing of around
13 percent.
Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.7 percent by month-end on
an annual basis, versus expectations of 14.5 percent.
Chinese banks' outstanding foreign-currency deposits rose to
$666.0 billion at the end of March from $655.2 billion at the
end of February, central bank data showed.
The central bank has cut interest rates six times since
November 2014, and reduced bank reserve ratio requirements (RRR)
- the proportion of deposits that banks must park at the central
bank as reserves - several times.
Analysts expect the PBOC to loosen policy further to help
achieve the government's economic growth target of 6.5 percent
to 7 percent this year.
The government looks to be relying more on increased fiscal
spending and tax cuts this year to support growth and cushion
the pain from structural reforms.
The economy grew 6.9 percent in 2015, its weakest pace in a
quarter of a century, and some market watchers believe real
growth levels may already be much weaker. In the first quarter
of 2016, the economy grew 6.7 percent year-on-year - the slowest
pace since the global financial crisis.
($1 = 6.4859 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam
Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)