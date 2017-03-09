* New Feb loans forecast at 920 bln yuan, vs 2.03 trln yuan
in Jan
* Shadow banking ad mortgage lending activity falls in Feb
* Feb M2 rises 11.1 pct y/y, vs f'cast 11.4 pct
* Central bank has signalled move to gradual tightening
By Kevin Yao and Yawen Chen
BEIJING, March 9 China's new loans fell sharply
in February from near-record levels the previous month but were
still higher than expected, highlighting the difficulties the
government faces as it struggles to put rising debt under
control.
Under its new "prudent and neutral" policy, the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) has adopted a modest tightening bias in a
bid to cool explosive growth in debt, though it is treading
cautiously to avoid crimping economic growth - which Beijing has
said will be lower this year.
The February money data released on Thursday contained
encouraging signs, as shadow banking activity and mortgage
lending shrank from the previous month.
And new loans from China's banks, at 1.17 trillion yuan
($69.32 billion), were far below January's 2.03 trillion yuan,
the second highest ever.
But the February number was still above the 920 billion yuan
analysts polled by Reuters predicted.
"Bank lending in China held up better than expected last
month but at the expense of other forms of credit, which have
become less attractive following the recent rise in market
interest rates," said Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital
Economics.
SLOWER CREDIT GROWTH AHEAD?
He expected increases in funding costs for banks will
encourage them to raise lending rates for new borrowers and that
overall credit growth will therefore cool in coming quarters.
The world's second-largest economy had a lending binge in
2016. A record 12.65 trillion yuan of loans was extended as the
government encouraged credit-fueled stimulus to meet its
economic growth target of 6.5-7.0 percent. It was reached -
growth was 6.7 percent - but the credit explosion fuelled
worries about the country's debt mountain.
Premier Li Keqiang opened the annual session of parliament
on Sunday vowing to erect a firewall against financial risks.
In February, China's total social financing (TSF), a broad
measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, dropped to 1.15
trillion yuan from a record 3.74 trillion yuan in January.
A breakdown of the February total financing numbers showed a
slide in bankers' acceptances and corporate bond issuance,
suggesting banks are reducing their exposure to riskier shadow
banking activities.
Household loans, mostly mortgages, accounted for 25.7
percent of new loans in February, down from 37 percent in
January and 50 percent in 2016, adding to signs of cooling in
the housing sector, central bank data showed
The PBOC raised short-term interest rates modestly in
January and February and is expected to do so again in coming
months, but is seen keeping its benchmark policy lending rate
steady through at least mid-2018, according to a Reuters poll.
Outstanding yuan loans grew at 13 percent by month-end on an
annual basis, higher than an expected 12.7 percent rise.
Chinese banks usually "front load" loans early in the year
as they compete fiercely to maintain market share and to lock in
higher-quality borrowers as soon as possible.
REINING IN RISKS
Broad M2 money supply (M2) in February grew 11.1 percent
from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday,
missing forecasts for 11.4 percent growth.
China's foreign-exchange deposits were at $752.6 billion at
the end of February, compared with $726.4 billion a month
earlier, the central bank said.
For 2017, China has cut its target for broad money supply
growth to around 12 percent from about 13 percent for 2016,
according to the government work report made at Sunday's opening
of the annual meeting of parliament.
The trimmed M2 target reinforces views that Beijing has
shifted its stance to a modest tightening bias under "prudent
and neutral" monetary policy, aiming to cool credit expansion.
China aims to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent this
year pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up
in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial
risks.
At the end of 2016, China's debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 277
percent from 254 percent the previous year, with an increasing
share of new credit being used to pay debt servicing costs, UBS
analysts said in a recent note.
($1 = 6.9100 Chinese yuan)
