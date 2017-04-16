(Repeats story from Friday)
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from
February
* M2 money supply grows slowest since July 2016
* Household lending surges to 78 pct of bank lending
* Aggregate financing hits record 6.93 trillion yuan in Q1
By Elias Glenn
BEIJING, April 14 China's banks unexpectedly
extended less credit in March than in the previous month as the
government tries to contain the risks from an explosive build-up
in debt and an overheating housing market.
But aggregate financing, which includes bank loans as well
as off-balance sheet lending, surged in March and was a record
in the first quarter, raising doubts about the effectiveness of
official efforts so far to clamp down on risks in the financial
system.
A surge in household lending in March also added to worries
about whether authorities will be able to get the frenzied
property market under control, even as cities roll out
increasingly stringent curbs on home buying.
The central bank has raised interest rates on money market
instruments and special short- and mid-term loans several times
in recent months, most recently in mid-March, to contain debt
risks and discourage speculation, though it is treading
cautiously to avoid hurting economic growth.
Outstanding bank loans grew at the slowest pace since July
2002 in March at 12.4 percent, while M2 money supply growth hit
a more than 6-month low, reflecting the moderately tighter
policy stance by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
On the surface, the level of March new loans fell, also
suggesting authorities are making some headway in weaning
borrowers off endless cheap credit and coaxing debt-laden
companies to deleverage.
China's banks made 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.15 billion) in
new loans in March, data showed on Friday, down from 1.17
trillion yuan in February and well below the 1.25 trillion yuan
that analysts had predicted in a Reuters poll.
However, banks still extended the third highest loans on
record for a single quarter, totalling 4.22 trillion yuan in
January-March.
The first quarter is usually the busiest of the year for
Chinese banks, when they have a fresh annual quota and look to
lock up key clients.
HOUSEHOLD LENDING SURGES
Loans to households surged to 797.7 billion yuan in March,
according to Reuters calculations using PBOC data, accounting
for 78 percent of all new loans in the month.
That was much higher than either January or February and
even the 50 percent of new loans in 2016.
The rise likely was due to a surge in short-term lending to
households, as individuals may be turning to alternative types
of loans as banks tighten rules on traditional mortgages, said
Wendy Chen, an economist at Nomura in Shanghai.
"We think (the increase in short-term loans) is possibly due
to attempts to circumvent strict regulations on mortgages," said
Chen.
"The high loans to households reflect that property sales
are still very hot, and likely shifting from top tier cities to
more third or fourth tier cities."
Indeed, as China's housing market continues to overheat,
more cities have implemented strict home purchase rules, with
some even restricting homeowners from "flipping" or re-selling
properties they have held for only a brief time.
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY
China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of
credit and liquidity in the economy, rocketed to 2.12 trillion
yuan in March from 1.15 trillion yuan in February.
For the first quarter, TSF reached a record 6.93 trillion
yuan -- roughly equivalent to the size of Mexico's economy --
and well above last year's first quarter total.
For analysts, that suggests a surge in off-balance sheet
lending, likely in the less regulated shadow banking system,
despite repeated attempts by authorities to target riskier
lending in past years.
Loans to companies totalled 368.6 billion yuan in March,
less than half the amount of household lending, PBOC data
showed.
That could be an ominous signal for the economy, unless
firms were finding other sources of funding.
Nomura's Chen said that the spike in non-bank credit growth
in March may have been due to corporate borrowers turning to
alternative funding channels as high demand for household loans
crowded them out from traditional bank loans.
But she noted that TSF is notoriously volatile and may not
continue to be this high.
"We don't think the strength in shadow banking activity will
continue," Chen said, adding that regulators are expected to
continue slowly clamping down on the sector.
Indeed, the PBOC's quarterly inspection of banks' books
included off-balance sheet wealth management products for the
first time in March to give authorities a better sense of
potential risks to the financial system.
POLICY TIGHTENING
While total financing soared, broad M2 money supply (M2) in
March grew 10.6 percent from a year earlier, the slowest monthly
growth since July and missing forecasts for an 11.1 percent
expansion.
Along with gingerly bumping up some interest rates, the PBOC
withdrew 705 billion yuan from the financial system through its
open market operations in the first 12 weeks of this year, a 1.1
trillion yuan negative swing from a year ago, ING estimates.
Still, analysts do not expect a full-blown policy rate
increase this year, which could risk a knock to economic growth
ahead of a key party meeting in the autumn when a new generation
of leaders will be picked.
The central government has made containing financial risks a
top priority this year, calling for vigilance against asset
bubbles and urging companies to reduce leverage.
But it has still targeted economic growth of around 6.5
percent this year, which will require copious amounts of new
credit.
Most of China's "Big Five" banks reported last month that
bad loan ratios were stabilising, likely giving policymakers
more confidence that risks from bank lending are under control.
But many analysts believe sour loans are far higher than
banks admit, and some China watchers warn a debt crisis may be
inevitable if loan and money supply growth continues to sharply
outpace the rate of economic expansion.
($1 = 6.8851 Chinese yuan renminbi)
