BEIJING Feb 1 China's top four state banks extended new loans of about 300 billion yuan ($47.55 billion) in the first 28 days of January, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed official source.

The newspaper said that the total new loans by all commercial banks during the period could range from 750 to 800 billion yuan.

The big four banks typically account for 30-40 percent of all new loans in banking sector.

Chinese banks made 640.5 billion yuan in new loans in December, bringing the total new loans for 2011 to 7.5 trillion yuan.

The big four lenders are Industrial & Commercial Bank of China , China Construction Bank , Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China .

Official media earlier reported that the size of new Chinese loans in January could be between 900 billion to 1 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.3085 yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)