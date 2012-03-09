BEIJING, March 9 Chinese banks extended 710.7 billion yuan ($112.5 billion) in new loans in February, the People's Bank of China said on Friday, well below market expectations of 750 billion yuan and a sign that more monetary easing may be needed to keep credit growing.

The central bank said China's broad money supply rose 13 percent in February from a year earlier, slightly stronger than market expectations of 12.8 percent, but below the government's 14 percent target designed to keep economic growth humming.

"It is pretty weak if you compare it with January. January was, with Chinese New Year and less working days, still a bit higher than February," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.

"It is both from the supply side and the demand side. Loan officers cannot lend that much out because demand is not that strong," Zhang told Reuters.

The view that a slowing economy will trigger a policy response sfrom Beijing was already well entrenched after a raft of data earlier in the day showed a slowdown in the pace of inflation, industrial output, fixed asset investment and retail sales, albeit at a pace signalling a soft economic landing, not a sharp slowdown.

China's consumer price index eased to 3.2 percent last month while factory output growth of 11.4 percent fell back to its lowest since July 2009, expanding well below the consensus forecast of 12.3 percent on cooling demand at home and abroad.

Fixed asset investment, which accounted for 54 percent of China's economic growth in 2011, grew 21.5 percent in the first two months, slightly ahead of the 20 percent forecast.

That was the lowest level since December 2002's 17.4 percent, but an encouraging sign for policymakers keen to cut dependence on investment spending for growth, which generates both over-capacity and speculative bubbles.

Retail sales grew 14.7 percent in January-February from a year earlier, short of the 17.5 percent that analysts' had expected.

PBOC data showed outstanding yuan loans at end-February stood at 56.24 trillion yuan, an increase of 15.2 percent from a year earlier, in line with economists' forecasts.

"New loan growth is still lower than the average level of (recent) years, showing a weakening demand for bank lending from companies as the economy is cooling down," said Nie Wen, analyst at Hwabo Trust in Shanghai.

"Given the slower-than-expected credit and money growth, the central bank is expected to further loosen its monetary policy, such as cutting the reserve ratio to nudge banks to lend more to support the real economy," Nie said.