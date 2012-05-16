* No plans to change to loan-to-deposit ratio, CBRC vice
chairman says
* CBRC examining volatility in bank lending patterns
* Analysts say changing ratio would support growth
BEIJING, May 16 China's bank regulators are
examining the causes of volatility in the pace of new lending,
but have no plans to make changes to the loan-to-deposit ratio
that banks must abide by, the vice chairman of the industry
watchdog said on Wednesday.
New lending is directed at Beijing's behest, making it a key
component of monetary policy operations in China and a crucial
barometer of economic activity.
Fresh loans hit a 21-month low in September 2011, only to
scale a 14-month peak in March 2012, leaving analysts struggling
to calculate the likely trajectory of new loans over the year
and the extent to which the underlying rate of economic growth
was likely to be in need of additional policy support.
Economists say China should raise the loan-to-deposit ratio
to enable banks to lend more and support growth, and avoid a
crunch at the end of each quarter when banks suck in deposits to
meet regulatory requirements for loans already extended.
"We have no plans to change the loan-to-deposit ratio for
banks," Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of the China Banking
Regulatory Commission, told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in Beijing.
"We have noticed that bank lending is sometimes volatile at
the end of a quarter and the start of a quarter. We are now
examining the regulatory system to make banks extend loans at a
more steady pace," Wang said.
China does not announce its annual lending target. Instead,
banks are told individually how much to lend, and those that
exceed their limits are punished either by having to put aside
more cash as reserves or being forced to buy central bank bills.
The legal maximum value for the LDR is 75 percent, though
China's big four banks all have lower ratios, according to
reports in Chinese state media.
Societe Generale's China economist, Yao Wei, has advocated a
softening of the loan to deposit ratio for months as the best
way to support credit creation and growth.
The top four banks hold more than half of the total deposits
in China's banking system, so an adjustment of one percentage
point could potentially have a big impact on overall lending.
LENDING DOUBTS
Chinese banks extended 681.8 billion yuan ($107.98 billion)
worth of new loans in April, missing analysts' expectations of
800 billion yuan, after spiking to 1.01 trillion yuan in March
Sources have told Reuters that Beijing has lifted its
lending target for 2012 to 8 trillion yuan, up from a 2011
target of 7-7.5 trillion yuan, while keeping the annual M2
growth target steady at 14 percent, and expects banks to lend 30
percent of the total in Q1, 30 percent in Q2 and the balance in
20 percent spurts in the third and fourth quarters of the year.
Still, state media reports suggest that banks still have
some way to go before reaching their lending limit.
The 21st Century Business Herald cited an unnamed source in
March saying that LDRs at China Construction Bank (CCB) and
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) have risen to 70
percent and 63 percent respectively this year.
The report said Agricultural Bank of China's (ABC) ratio was
57 percent and Bank of China's (BOC) ratio was 72 percent.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; editing by Miral
Fahmy and Ramya Venugopal)