SHANGHAI Feb 5 China's four largest banks
extended 370 billion yuan ($59.4 billion) of new loans in
January, up from 320 billion yuan in the same period last year,
the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.
That marked an uptick from 210 billion yuan in December,
after total new bank loans had steadily declined during 2012 as
loans fell as a proportion of total social financing.
The level of new loans from the big four - the Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of
China, China Construction Bank and Bank
of China - was broadly in line with market
expectations.
A Reuters survey estimated that total new loans from all
Chinese banks would hit 1 trillion yuan in January. The big four
banks usually account for 30 percent to 50 percent of overall
new bank lending in China.
China is diversifying its channels of alternative money
supply, including trust loans and bonds, meaning that bank loans
are losing the top spot as the key measure of Chinese money
supply.
In December, total new yuan loans made up only 445 billion
yuan out of 1.6 trillion yuan in Total Social Financing (TSF).
The ratio of yuan loans in TSF hit a record low of 52.1
percent in 2012 and analysts believe the ratio will fall below
50 percent this year. That compares with 91.9 percent 10 years
ago.
($1 = 6.2328 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)