BEIJING, July 19 Bank lending to China's
property sector eased 17 percent in the second quarter from the
first quarter, but was still at high levels due to the buoyant
real estate market, according to Reuters' calculations from data
released by the central bank on Friday.
Chinese banks lent 589.7 billion yuan ($96 billion) to home
buyers and property developers between April and June, cooling
from the first quarter's 710.3 billion yuan. Lending levels were
still way above the high point of last year, when banks lent
416.8 billion yuan in the third quarter.
China's property market strong rebound held through the
first half of 2013, with June year-on-year home price gains
hitting the strongest point this year and home sales keeping
robust growth.
Property loans accounted for 27.1 percent of total new loans
issued in the first half of 2013, unchanged from the first
quarter, the central bank said in a statement on its website,
www.pbc.gov.cn
Outstanding mortgage loans at the end of June rose 21.1
percent from a year earlier to 9.07 trillion yuan, while
outstanding loans to property developers rose 11 percent to 3.3
trillion yuan over the same period.
The data also showed new loans for public housing
construction totalled 85 billion yuan in the first half of this
year, accounting for 36 percent of all loans to developers.
The central bank also said bank lending to fixed-asset
investment projects eased in the second quarter, with the
outstanding figure rising 9.9 percent at the end of June from a
year ago, compared with 10.8 percent at the end of March.
Meanwhile, the amount of outstanding mid- to long-term loans
for the manufacturing industry increased 2.8 percent in the
second quarter from a year ago, slowing from 3.2 percent
year-on-year increase in the first quarter.
($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)