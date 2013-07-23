BEIJING, July 23 China's central bank said on
Tuesday that it is following instructions by the cabinet to
adopt tailored policies towards industries plagued by
overcapacity, denying media reports that it had asked banks to
stop lending to such industries.
"Currently, we haven't issued any internal circular on loans
and financial problems of industries plagued by overcapacity,"
the People's Bank of China said in an emailed statement.
The statement came in response to domestic media reports
that the central bank had issued a circular asking banks to stop
extending new loans to such industries.
China's State Council, or cabinet, laid out plans earlier
this month to ensure the country's financial sector would help
bring about an orderly closing of some factories in industries
struggling with overcapacity.
The council also said it would adopt policies that take into
account the different situations facing such industries.
The slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has
started to put pressure on some businesses in industries that
beefed up capacity in the high-growth years, such as
shipbuilding, steel and cement.
China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, the
largest private shipbuilder, this month appealed for financial
help from the government to deal with shrinking orders.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)