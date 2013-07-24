SHANGHAI, July 24 China's top four state-owned
banks extended 220 billion yuan ($35.85 billion) in new lending
during the first three weeks of July, the official Shanghai
Securities News reported on Wednesday citing unidentified
sources.
The paper did not give a comparative figure from last year
but said the big four banks lent 270 billion yuan in new loans
for the whole month of June.
Beijing has tightened lending to cool its overheated
property market and to key industries plagued by overcapacity.
Growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed to 7.5
percent in the second quarter, the ninth slowdown in the last 10
quarters, but the government is unlikely to lower its target and
has said it will tolerate lower growth rates in order to push
through reforms.
The big four state lenders are Agricultural Bank of China
, Bank of China, the Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank
.
New yuan loans issued by all banks was 860.5 billion yuan in
June, above forecasts for 800 billion yuan. The July figures are
expected to be released sometime between Aug. 8-15.
($1 = 6.1374 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)